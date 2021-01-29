Tennessee OKs 2 more operators for online-only sportsbooks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee panel has approved licenses for two more sportsbook operators under the state’s online-only sports betting law.

William Hill and Wynn Sports drew approval Friday from the Tennessee Lottery’s Sports Wagering Committee.

Lottery CEO Rebecca Hargrove said those companies and a third, Churchill Downs, have indicated they won’t have sportsbooks running in time for the Super Bowl on Feb. 7.

FanDuel, BetMGM, DraftKings and Tennessee Action 24/7 are up and running.

Churchill Downs has previously been approved.

Sports betting began Nov. 1 in Tennessee for people 21 and older who are physically in the state while betting.