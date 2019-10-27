Tennessee officer struck while investigating accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say an officer has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while he was investigating an interstate accident.

Memphis police said on Twitter that the officer who was struck Saturday night on Interstate 40 in Memphis suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Police said the officer was at the scene of the accident when he was hit by a passing vehicle. The driver was issued a traffic citation.

The identities of the officer and the motorist weren’t released.

