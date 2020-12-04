Tennessee nursing homes asking community members to send Christmas cards to seniors

(WJHL) — The Christmas season is here, but some folks won’t have the opportunity to spend time with loved ones due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Signature HealthCARE facilities across Tennessee are hosting Operation Holiday Card by requesting that community members chip in by submitting Christmas cards to seniors.

Those interested in spreading the holiday cheer can do so by CLICKING HERE.

Participants can select which facility they’d like to send the homemade cards to, with each slot representing a commitment of 20 cards.

Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville said that this is one of the biggest holiday initiatives of the year.

The deadline for each card commitment is Dec. 18.