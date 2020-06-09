Tennessee National Guard to return home from Washington D.C.

Tennessee

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Tennessee National Guard)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Soldiers and airmen from the Tennessee National Guard will return home from Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

In a news release Monday, National Guard officials announced that more than 1,000 soldiers and airmen from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the 134th Air Refueling Wing will return to Tennessee after being deployed to the nation’s capital due to civil unrest.

Gov. Bill Lee deployed the National Guard to Washington D.C. last Thursday.

The Tennessee National Guard still has more than 400 soldiers and airmen on duty within Tennessee to support law enforcement and first responders. More than 2,200 have been mobilized for various missions, including the response to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss