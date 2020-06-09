Tennessee National Guard to return home from Washington D.C.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Soldiers and airmen from the Tennessee National Guard will return home from Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

In a news release Monday, National Guard officials announced that more than 1,000 soldiers and airmen from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the 134th Air Refueling Wing will return to Tennessee after being deployed to the nation’s capital due to civil unrest.

Gov. Bill Lee deployed the National Guard to Washington D.C. last Thursday.

The Tennessee National Guard still has more than 400 soldiers and airmen on duty within Tennessee to support law enforcement and first responders. More than 2,200 have been mobilized for various missions, including the response to COVID-19.