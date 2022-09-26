JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee National Guard is preparing to send more than a thousand personnel to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced today that he has already received offers of support from several states, including Tennessee.

The Tennessee National Guard confirmed to News Channel 11 that it is still in the planning process, but so far the state expects to send about 1,200 personnel to assist with hurricane preparations or relief.

A spokesman told us there has been no decision on which personnel and which troops will be activated.

Final plans will be announced soon, a spokesman said Monday.

Those troops will serve in what is called a “general support” role, which means they’ll serve as needed in the days and possibly weeks to come.