Tennessee named state with most Christmas spirit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Have you ever wondered which state loves Christmas the most? GetCenturyLink has compiled a list of data, checked it twice, and determined where you can find the most Christmas spirit.

And the state that loves Christmas the most is…Tennessee!

Determining Factors

GetCenturyLink ranked all 50 states using two main categories: Online activity and area culture.

Online activity includes:

Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses (29%)

Google shopping trends for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, Christmas ornaments, and “elf on a shelf” (28%)

Number of Christmas songs streamed (14.5%)

Number of tweets related to Christmas (7%)

Area culture includes:

Number of Christmas tree farms per capita (7%)

Amount of charitable donations (14.5%)

Most Christmas Spirit: Ranked Highest to Lowest