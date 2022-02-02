Mother shot to death, AMBER alert issued for missing 2-day-old baby

UPDATE: TBI has issued an AMBER Alert for 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle.

UPDATE: MPD has confirmed that the mother of the 2-day-old baby has been shot and killed. The infant is still missing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her newborn baby have gone missing, according to police.

Danielle Hoyle, 27, and her 2-day-old baby, Kennedy Hoyle were last seen in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Road in Whitehaven.

Family members say the last time they heard from Hoyle was when she was taking Kennedy to the hospital on Tuesday evening.

Hoyle’s mother said a detective arrived at her residence late Tuesday to ask what car the woman drives and asked to identify her in a photo.

The family says MPD also told them that they found a body near Hoyle’s abandoned car but did not confirm the identity at the time.

“They said there was an active crime scene. I don’t even know where it is. They said they were gonna do fingerprints, and again try to figure out if it’s her,” Hoyle’s mother said.

Kennedy was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants. She is 6lbs. and 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The family says Hoyle also has another daughter.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.