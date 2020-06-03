Tennessee manufacturer issues statement after state halts distribution of face masks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The manufacturer of millions of masks distributed by the state of Tennessee has issued a statement after the state halted distribution of the masks after they were found to be treated with a chemical.

North-Carolina based Renfro Corporation was awarded an $8.2 million, no-bid contract to make 5 million masks to be distributed to county health departments. On Tuesday, the state announced they have stopped distribution of the face masks.

“We are no longer distributing the face coverings until more information is learned about the antimicrobial that is used on the mask and have asked our partners to do the same,” a Knox County Health Department spokesperson announced during a press briefing on Monday.

First reported by Nashville’s NewsChannel 5 on May 29, the masks were found to be treated with a registered pesticide, Silvadur.

Renfro Corp. released a statement contending the NewsChannel 5 linked to the wrong registered pesticide in Environmental Protection Agency records and that the substance they use to treat the masks are harmless.

The statement: