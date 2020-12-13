Tennessee man wanted in deadly shooting of mother and son found dead

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Gallatin man wanted for the deadly shooting of a mother and son in Sumner County has been found dead, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The search for TBI Most Wanted fugitive Kevin Moore is resolved. Moore was found deceased in his home Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Lvel4Ruu43 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 13, 2020

The TBI says 41-year-old Kevin Moore of Gallatin was found dead inside his home Sunday.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11 a.m. Sunday the office received a tip that a man, who matched Moore’s description, went into a home on Murrey Street. Sheriff’s deputies and Gallatin police officers surrounded the home and heard noise coming from inside the home.

A tactical team arrived shortly later, but the man inside refused to come out. The tactical team then executed the search warrant, went inside the home and found Moore dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities found Moore’s identification and other property beside his body.

Moore had been wanted for two counts of first-degree murder for shooting a mother and son. He was also added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List earlier Sunday morning.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to an address in Bethpage on Friday for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old mother and her 9-year-old son dead from gunshot wounds. Evidence from the scene led deputies to identify Moore as the suspect.

Deputies previously executed a search warrant at Moore’s Gallatin home where they recovered more evidence. It has been determined that Moore knew the deceased mother and son’s family.

Warrants were on file for his arrest.