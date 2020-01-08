Tennessee man shoots elusive, rare deer he hunted for years

Breaking News
Fire crews respond to industrial fire in Limestone community
Tennessee

by: The Associated Press

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s Wildlife Resources Agency says a hunter who frequently spotted a rare buck near his property finally bagged the elusive animal after multiple failed attempts over three years.

The agency said in a Facebook post that Logan Hanks, of Covington, owns about 200 acres where the buck roamed since at least 2015.

The 7-year-old deer had unusual velvet antlers and was confirmed to have cryptorchidism, a condition causing it to present characteristics of both male and female deer.

After what Hanks described to wildlife officials as a monthslong game of cat and mouse, the buck reappeared on his hunting cameras and he shot it days before the season closed.

