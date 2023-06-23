PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WKRN/WMBB) — Four people have drowned in the Gulf of Mexico in the past week near Panama City Beach, including a man from Tennessee.

At least four people have drowned since Friday in the rough surf across Bay County. An unknown number of people have been pulled from the surf and survived.

Beach police said lifeguards rescued a woman from the Gulf of Mexico behind the Flamingo Motel around 2:20 p.m. but could not find her boyfriend, who had attempted to rescue her. The 47-year-old Decatur, Tennessee man was eventually found floating in the water.

He was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released.

“The conditions at the time were severe, with double red flags indicating extreme water hazards and rip currents,” police wrote. “We remind the public to always heed these warnings and be aware of the grave dangers that can accompany these conditions. Double-red flag conditions have existed on the beach for the last week. Double-red flags mean you are not allowed in the Gulf.”

No additional information was immediately released.