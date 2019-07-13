Tennessee man dies from flesh-eating bacteria after visiting beach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WGME)– A Tennessee man died from a flesh-eating bacterium over the weekend after a vacation in Destin, Florida.

The man’s family said they knew some bacteria can infect through open wounds and cuts, but were not aware his compromised immune system may have put him at greater risk, as reported by WGME.

Nearly 12 hours after vacationing in Destin Beach, the man started to feel ill. The man’s daughter, Cheryl Wiguyl, said once the family returned to Memphis, a large sore developed on his back along with red bumps on his arms and legs.

“We never would have let my dad in the water if we would have known that he shouldn’t have been there if it was going to be that easy for him to catch something,” Wiygul said.

The man was receiving cancer treatment which put him at a greater risk for the infection.

The family wants others to with lowered immune systems to know the risk of getting in the water.

“I don’t want to keep people from the beach. I love the beach, my dad loved the beach. That was his favorite place to go, but it’s not worth your life to go,” Wiygul said. “So, maybe you need to reschedule if you have a big cut or just had surgery, don’t go to the beach. “

There have been multiple reports out of Florida involving dangerous flesh-eating bacteria.