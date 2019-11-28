Tennessee man arrested on arson charges in 2016 case

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigations by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Agents and fire investigators with the Department of Commerce and Insurance resulted in the arrest of a Smithville man on an arson charge Tuesday.

On July 2, 2016, law enforcement responded to a fire at Old Bildad Road in Smithville, Tennessee. During the course of the investigation and examination of the scene, it was determined that the cause of the fire was arson.

On November 22nd, the DeKalb County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Zachary Walker, 22, with one count of arson

On Tuesday, TBI Agents arrested Walker, and he was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a $30,000 bond.