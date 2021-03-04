Tennessee man arrested in Cookeville for alleged role in Capitol riots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Crossville man has been arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol riots in Washington D.C. nearly two months ago.

The Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee said Bryan Wayne Ivey, 28, was arrested by FBI agents Thursday morning in Cookeville. His charges were not disclosed, but investigators said they were related to the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

Ivey will make an initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate judge in Nashville later in the day.

No additional information was immediately released.

Ivey is the latest person arrested in Tennessee in connection with the riots.

Eric Munchel, known as “Zip Tie Guy,” was taken into custody in Nashville on Jan. 12 and his mother, Lisa Eisenhart was arrested days later. Other arrests include that of Matthew Bledsoe in the Memphis area and Jack Jesse Griffith, known as Juan Bibiano, in Gallatin.