Tennessee man accused of beating, stabbing raccoon

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee man is charged with animal cruelty in the stabbing death of a raccoon.

The Cookeville Herald-Citizen reports an arrest warrant for John Phillips accuses him of trapping a raccoon in a cage on Wednesday.

The warrant says the Cookeville resident then beat the animal with a wrench, kicked it “like a football” and stabbed it to death.

The animal cruelty charge is a class A misdemeanor.

Phillips has posted a $1,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in the Putnam County General Sessions Court on Dec. 9.

A phone number listed for Phillips was not working on Thursday.