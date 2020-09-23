Tennessee Lottery approves first group of online sports betting operators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — State regulators have approved the first set of licenses for sports betting operators.

The Tennessee Education Lottery committee approved licenses for Betfair Interactive (FanDuel), BetMGM, and Crown TN Gaming (DraftKings). The committee also approved its first supplier application and 26 additional vendor applications.

Online sports betting in Tennessee is supposed to go live on Nov. 1. State law allows wagering on sports events via the internet and mobile devices, but participants must be 21 years or older and be physically located in the state at the time the wager is placed.

The Tennessee Lottery is the agency charged with regulating sports betting in the state.

Lottery officials will meet again in October to consider more applications prior to the go-live date.