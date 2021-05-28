Tennessee lieutenant governor, speaker form committee to investigate relocation of immigrant children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s top legislative leaders have announced the formation of a committee to investigate immigration and refugee resettlement in the state.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton say the committee will focus on migrant children being relocated to Tennessee and those passing through the state.

Their announcement comes after reports of unaccompanied migrant children being flown in to Chattanooga and Knoxville.

The Joint Study Committee on Refugee Issues will be composed of members from both the state House and Senate.