NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee leaders are speaking out after the tragedy in West Texas Tuesday. Fourteen students, along with one teacher, were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott also said during a press conference Tuesday that the shooter — identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos — is also dead.

Tennessee leaders took to social media to express their condolences, with some taking aim at the ongoing gun control debate in the U.S.:

U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty (R)

“The horrible news out of Uvalde, Texas, is gut-wrenching. 14 innocent and precious lives lost—it’s unspeakable. We pray for this school. We pray for the families. We pray for this community. And we pray for our Nation.” — Twitter

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R)

“Horrified and heartbroken to learn of the significant loss of life in the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Please join me in lifting their loved ones up in prayer. Thank you to the local first responders working on the scene.” — Twitter

Nashville Mayor John Cooper (D)

“Laura and I are heartbroken at the tragic, horrific news coming out of Texas. Days like today have become too common, and it shocks the conscience. Chief Drake and I have spoken, & officials at @MNPDNashville and @MetroSchools are reviewing security protocols at all our schools. Nashville stands with the Uvalde community and the families who are devastated by this senseless act of gun violence. We should all hug our loved ones a little tighter tonight.” — Twitter

U.S. Representative Jim Cooper (D)

“This is just gut-wrenching. Another school targeted in a mass shooting. More innocent children lost. More grieving families who will never hug their children again. What will it take for Republicans to support ANY measure to stop the senseless gun violence in America?” — Twitter

U.S. Representative David Kustoff (R)

“Roberta and I are heartbroken to learn of the shooting at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. We are praying for the victims, their families, and the community. Thank you to all first responders and law enforcement on the scene.” — Twitter

U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (R)

“Brenda and I are saddened and horrified by the news out of Uvalde, Texas. We are praying for the victims and their families and ask you to join us.” — Twitter

U.S. Representative Diana Harshbarger (R)

“What happened today in Texas was demonic and pure evil. Please join me in praying for the innocent lives lost and the families that will have to endure this tragedy forever.” — Twitter

State Senator London Lamar (D)

“We have a problem with gun violence in this country! Another school shooting! God bless those kids and families. We need solutions.” — Twitter

State Senator Heidi Campbell (D)

“Our nation has failed another school and dozens more families. Our families aren’t free if our kids live in constant fear of a mass shooting at their school. We cannot allow anyone or any party to paralyze action to confront gun violence against our families any longer.” — Twitter

State Senator Raumesh Akbari (D)

“This is so incredibly sad. My Lord! Children should be able to go to school and not fear being murdered. Our babies deserve to be safe. Our teachers deserve to be safe! The families at Robb Elementary need our prayers and love. And Congress MUST fix this & enact gun control! Now!” — Twitter

State Representative Rebecca Alexander (R)

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Uvalde, Texas after today’s horrific tragedy.” — Twitter

State Representative Eddie Mannis (R)

“My heart is broken for the 15 families whose life has been changed forever. Please take a moment to say a prayer for the parents, grandparents and families of those who lost their lives today at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.” — Facebook

State Representative Jason Zachary (R)

“This is pure evil. Lord be close to this broken community and families who have lost these precious children and teacher.” — Twitter