Tennessee laws protecting vulnerable adults, funding VFD’s goes into effect Jan. 1

TENNESSEE (WJHL) – A new state law going into effect on Wednesday in Tennessee will allow people to complete online training courses to receive a concealed carry permit, now we’re taking a deeper look into other new laws.

Effective January 1, new safety measures will be in place for some of the state’s most vulnerable.

It will be a Class E felony to knowingly abuse an elderly person, and a Class D felony for a person to knowingly abuse a vulnerable adult. It’s all part of the Elderly and Vulnerable Adult Protection Act of 2019.

The Act was approved by Gov. Bill Lee back in May of this year and is used as a way to protect elderly citizens and adults with physical or mental disabilities.

Another resolution going into effect Wednesday includes a program to help fund volunteer firefighters across the state.

Rep. Timothy Hill secured the funding back in April that’ll allow grant opportunities for volunteer fire departments to cover training and equipment costs.