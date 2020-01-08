Tennessee lawmakers want to add ‘right-to-work’ law to state constitution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A group of Tennessee lawmakers wants to add the state’s “right-to-work” law to the state constitution.

Lawmakers in both the state House and Senate introduced the measure on Wednesday.

Tennessee’s right-to-work law forbids employers from denying employment to a worker because of their affiliation with or refusal to join a labor union. The law has been on the books since 1947.

If Senate Joint Resolution 648 is passed by the General Assembly this year, it would need to pass by a two-thirds majority during the 2021 or 2022 legislative session. If that happens, it would then appear on the ballot for a statewide referendum in November 2022. A majority of voters would need to approve it before the amendment would be added to the state constitution.

The resolution’s sponsors include Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) and Rep. Timothy Hill (R-Blountville).