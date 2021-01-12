Tennessee lawmakers to kick off 2021 legislative session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers are returning to Nashville to kick off their annual session amid a pandemic and an FBI probe that drew searches of multiple legislative offices by federal agents last week.

Tennessee’s legislative session officially begins Tuesday and is likely to stretch for several months.

An early order of business for the GOP-supermajority General Assembly will be a special session called by Republican Gov. Bill Lee starting Jan. 19 to address education challenges that have popped up during the virus outbreak.

Lawmakers are also likely to consider some proposals that were paused last year due to COVID-19, including a permitless handgun carry bill backed by Lee.