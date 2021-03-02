Tennessee lawmakers to consider joint resolution to authorize casino gaming

Editor’s Note: News Channel 11 originally aired this story and incorrectly named the state representative as “David” Powell. The name has been corrected to Jason Powell. The resolution was also mislabeled as House Joint Resolution 98, when the correct number is 93. This has also been corrected. News Channel 11 apologizes for the mistake.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A joint resolution in the Tennessee House of Representatives proposes amending the state constitution to allow casino gaming.

House Joint Resolution 93 proposes an amendment that would authorize casino gaming in Tennessee.

HJR0093 also proposes requiring state revenue from casino gaming to be allocated to K-12 school education projects and programs.

Those projects and programs would be determined by the Tennessee General Assembly.

The joint resolution was filed for introduction on February 10, 2021, by State Representative Jason Powell (D-Davidson County).

HJR0093 was assigned to a subcommittee on February 24.

You can read the full proposed joint resolution below: