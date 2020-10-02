Tennessee lawmakers react to President, First Lady testing positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Politicians from Tennessee took to Twitter early Friday morning after news broke that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Governor Bill Lee posted on Twitter that he and his wife “are praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania’s swift recovery and for all others affected by this virus.”

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, a Republican representing a portion of East Tennessee in the U.S. House of Representatives, was among the first lawmakers to send well-wishes.

“I am praying for a speedy recovery by the President and First Lady from COVID-19,” Fleischmann wrote. “Our nation is behind you and we will get through this.”

Congressman Tim Burchett, a Republican representing the Knoxville area in the U.S. House of Representatives wrote on Twitter, “Pray for our President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @FLOTUS.”

One of the first tweets from a Democratic politician came from Tennessee State Representative London Lamar, who represents the Memphis area.

“This whole year, 45 has downplayed the virus and refused to wear masks,” Rep. Lamar wrote. “He has put the health and safety of this entire country at risk. Over 200k dead. Now look. I hope this is a learning lesson for 45 to finally take it seriously during is LAST days in office.”

In Kentucky, U.S. Senator Rand Paul posted on Twitter, “Get well soon and stay strong! @KelleyAshbyPaul and I are keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted, “Happy to hear the White House physician’s report that @POTUS and @FLOTUS are feeling well following their positive tests for COVID-19.”

McConnell asked everyone to “pray today and every day for our President and our First Lady and for all those impacted by COVID-19.”