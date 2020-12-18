Tennessee lawmakers question state officials over virus contract flop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have drawn questions from Republican and Democratic lawmakers for entering a $26.5 million state contract for faulty coronavirus testing and other services before nixing the deal, still having spent $5.9 million.

According to The Tennessean, Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey and other officials appeared Thursday in front of the Legislature’s Fiscal Review Committee to answer questions about the no-bid contract with Nomi Health.

State officials signed the contract May 1.

Tennessee officials determined the COVID-19 tests’ ability to determine positive samples was below their standards and nixed the contract on June 12.

The company refused to refund $5.9 million of items.