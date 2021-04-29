Tennessee lawmakers OK to-go alcoholic drinks for 2 years

In this Sunday, March 22, 2009 photo, a man carries two beers back to his seat during a spring training baseball game in Kissimmee, Fla. Americans get too many calories from soda. But what about alcohol? It turns out adults get almost as many empty calories from booze as from soft drinks, a government study released Thursday, Nov. 15, 2012 found. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bars and restaurants in Tennessee could keep up the coronavirus-era offering of to-go beers and other alcoholic drinks for two years under a bill now awaiting action from Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

The Republican supermajority Legislature finished work on the to-go drinks legislation with the Senate’s passage Wednesday.

Through executive order, Lee has allowed alcohol-to-go drinks during the pandemic while in-person establishments have suffered.

Republican bill sponsor Sen. Brian Kelsey said the state has not been allowed to collect taxes on the to-go sales through the executive order, and the bill would ensure taxes are collected.

The bill would continue to require to-go alcohol orders include food purchases.