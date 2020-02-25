Tennessee lawmakers look to change sex offender legislation

Breaking News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers are moving to amend a 2019 statute targeting sex offenders after a federal lawsuit questioned the constitutionality of making it a felony for the offenders to live with their children.

Last year, Gov. Bill Lee signed off on a measure to make convicted sex offenders subject to arrest if they were alone with, spent the night with, or lived with their own child under 12.

That law was quickly blocked by a federal judge when it was challenged.

On Monday, the Tennessee Senate approved a new version proposing convicted sex offenders could spend time with their child unless a court deemed the offenders a threat. It now must clear the House.

You can read the House and Senate bills below:

