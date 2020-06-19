Tennessee lawmakers end session without voting on bill that would have made Holy Bible official state book

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Local lawmakers ended this year’s session without voting on legislation that proposed to make the Holy Bible the state book of Tennessee.

Rep. David Hawk (R- Greeneville) told News Channel 11 the bill was not voted on before the session ended for the year.

It was the first time since 2016 that lawmakers proposed this type of legislation. Former Governor Bill Haslam vetoed the proposal at that time.

Rep. Timothy Hill (R- Blountville) said over the phone Friday, “The legislation had been rolled a couple different times by the sponsor. Because of inaction on the side of the Senate and a few other decision points, decided to wait. I suspect that he will attempt to run it again next year, but did not do so this year.”