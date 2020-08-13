Tennessee lawmakers end session on protests, COVID liability

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers finished a special session in pandemic times Wednesday by passing a sweeping proposal that would significantly stiffen penalties against protesters demanding racial justice.
Under the proposal targeting protests, those who illegally camp on state property will now face a Class E felony.
Felony convictions in Tennessee result in the revocation of an individual’s right to vote.
Lawmakers were back at the Capitol for the second time since the outbreak sent them home early in March, and many of the Republicans still decided against wearing masks. T
hat’s despite the 11 legislative staffers or lawmakers who have tested positive for COVID-19 since May, according to Connie Ridley, director of legislative administration.