Tennessee lawmakers approve right-to-work constitutional amendment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A measure to add Tennessee’s right-to-work law to the state constitution was approved by state lawmakers on Wednesday.

The Tennessee House of Representatives voted 68–22 on Senate Joint Resolution 648 which was approved by the Senate back in February.

The measure calls for a statewide referendum to amend the Tennessee Constitution by adding the state’s right-to-work law, which prohibits employers from hiring or firing workers based on their affiliation with or refusal to join a labor union. The law has been on the books since 1947.

“This amendment will guarantee future generations of Tennessee workers their right to work, regardless of whether they choose to join a union,” said Sen. Brian Kelsey, the resolution’s sponsor, (R-Germantown) in a news release Thursday.

The resolution will now have to pass by a two-thirds majority during the 2021 or 2022 legislative session before it can appear on ballots in a statewide referendum in November 2022.