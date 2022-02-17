NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee state lawmakers have approved adding a new song to the list of official state songs.

Both the Tennessee Senate and House voted this week to make “I’ll Leave My Heart in Tennessee” by Dailey and Vincent and written by Karen Staley an official state song.

Dailey and Vincent performed the song for members of the Tennessee House.

The measure will need to be signed by Gov. Bill Lee to become official.

The state’s website currently lists ten official state songs, including “Rocky Top” and “Tennessee Waltz.”