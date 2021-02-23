Tennessee lawmakers advance right-to-work amendment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — State lawmakers have advanced a resolution seeking to add Tennessee’s right-to-work law to the state constitution.

The Senate Commerce and Labor Committee recommended Joint Resolution 2 for adoption on Tuesday.

The measure calls for a statewide referendum to amend the Tennessee Constitution by adding the state’s right-to-work law, which prohibits employers from denying employment based on a worker’s affiliation with or refusal to join a labor union. The law has been on the books since 1947.

If approved by the General Assembly, the proposed amendment would appear on ballots in the November 2022 election.

