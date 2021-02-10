Tennessee lawmakers advance ban on transgender athletes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have advanced legislation that would prohibit transgender girls from playing on middle and high school sports teams.

The bill advanced Tuesday is still in the early stages in the GOP-dominant House.

Multiple hearings in both chambers are still required before it could land on Gov. Bill Lee’s desk.

However, Republican House members expressed enthusiastic support for the proposal during Tuesday’s initial hearing.

Opponents warn the proposal will almost certainly face costly legal challenges if it’s signed into law.

Tennessee lawmakers debated a similar bill last year, where the proposal cleared the House chamber but stalled in the Senate.