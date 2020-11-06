Tennessee lawmaker continues effort to add right-to-work to state constitution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tennessee lawmaker has filed a resolution in the state Senate as the next step in an effort to add the state’s right-work-law to the state constitution.

Senate Joint Resolution 2 was filed for introduction by Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) on Thursday, well before state lawmakers return in early January to begin a new legislative session.

Kelsey was the main sponsor of a resolution that the General Assembly passed earlier this year to amend Tennessee’s constitution by adding the state’s right-to-work law, which forbids employers from denying employment to a worker because of their affiliation with or refusal to join a labor union.

The measure now must be passed by a two-thirds majority of the General Assembly a second time before the proposed amendment can be placed on the ballot as a referendum.

The legislative session begins on the second Tuesday in January.