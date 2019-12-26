Tennessee law allowing online training for concealed carry permit goes into effect Jan. 1

NASHVILLE (WJHL) — A new law allowing Tennesseans to complete an online training course in order to get a concealed carry permit will go into effect on January 1.

A bill passed by the General Assembly earlier this year created a new concealed carry-only permit that can be obtained by participating in an electronic, video, or online firearms training or safety course. The course must be at least 90 minutes long and participants aren’t required to fire a gun.

Permit holders will be required to pass a name-based background check every five years.

The bill was sponsored by a West Tennessee lawmaker who called the current training requirements time-consuming and burdensome.

The current handgun carry permit will be referred to as an “Enhanced Handgun Carry Permit” and will allow both open and concealed carry.

The concealed carry-only permit will cost $65, $35 cheaper than the current permit.

Previous » Local firearm instructors concerned about new concealed carry permit law