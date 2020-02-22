Tennessee launches some appointments, e-tickets for Real IDs

Breaking News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have launched a pilot program offering some appointments and e-tickets for people looking to get their Real IDs.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Driver Services Division says appointments became available Thursday.

E-tickets to secure a place in line before arriving at a Driver Services Center begin Friday.

The initial pilot will be available for Real ID services only and will be limited to centers in Gallatin, Hart Lane in Nashville, Oakland and Maryville.

More locations and services will be added. The services can be accessed on the department’s website.   

