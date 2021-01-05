Tennessee launches COVID-19 vaccine eligibility tool

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has launched a new online tool to help people figure out when they will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine eligibility tool asks various questions to determine which vaccination phase a person is in.

“In addition to creating a strong infrastructure for distribution, we’re currently one of the top states in the nation for total doses administered, vaccinating more than 150,000 Tennesseans in just two weeks,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a news release. “This tool is yet another step we’re taking to provide Tennesseans with critical information as our vaccine supply increases and more phases become eligible.”

The tool also allows users to sign up for updates about their vaccine phase.