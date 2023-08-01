NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This past session, lawmakers passed a three-month tax holiday on groceries from the beginning of August to the end of October.

“Look, the people of Tennessee deserve to have sales tax-free food. Too often, across the state of Tennessee, families don’t have access to fresh, nutritious foods,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) said. “We have a lot of children who are suffering from hunger across the state of Tennessee. This is something that could truly help.”

Tennessee’s sales tax is 4%, so you won’t save an enormous amount of money. But it could quickly add up over a few months.

According to the USDA, the average four-person household spent a little over $300 ($304.02, to be exact) on groceries in May.

Some quick math will show 4% of $300 is $12. Over three months, that’d bring average savings to $36.

“The sales tax might not seem like a giant number. It really does add up, we’ve all seen those long grocery lists, we know how much you’re spending,” Tennessee Dept. of Revenue Public Information Officer Kathleen Hilt said. “We know inflation is a thing. Being able to save any little bit is helpful to families, so we really hope people take advantage.”

Democrats have pushed for a complete removal of the sales tax previously.

“I love the holiday, it’s great for Tennessee families,” Clemmons said. “But I think we need to make it permanent.”

Though the state has yet to budge.

“If we lived in a perfect world, of course, we wouldn’t,” Hilt said. “But since in Tennessee, we don’t have an income tax, we do have that sales tax.”

Democrats noted the state has generated a large surplus in revenue over the last few years.

“We’re collecting billions of excess revenue a year in sales taxes,” Clemmons said. “This is something we can afford to do if we prioritize it.”

For now, the three-month holiday remains.