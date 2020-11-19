Tennessee K-9 officer dies from injuries suffered in shooting

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — La Vergne Police K-9 Sjaak has died after being shot earlier this week in Rutherford County, the department announced Wednesday night.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, K-9 Sjaak suffered three gunshot wounds Tuesday, when a man opened fire on Officer Justin Darby’s patrol car along Murfreesboro Road. Officer Darby was not injured.

The suspected gunman was later found dead in his car at Rutherford Pointe Apartments after a police chase, the TBI said.

K-9 Sjaak underwent major surgery Wednesday, but did not survive.

“Our hearts are broken,” Interim La Vergne Police Chief Chip Davis said in a statement Wednesday night. “Our K9s are members of the LPD family. Sjaak was an amazing and loyal dog. We ask everyone to keep Officer Darby, his family, and all of the La Vergne officers in your thoughts and prayers as we deal with this loss.”

Sjaak worked with the La Vergne Police Department since 2014. Final arrangements are still being made for the police K-9.

The TBI is still investigating the shooting.