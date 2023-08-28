NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee judge rules against the House of Representatives after they put a ban on signs during special session.

The Republican supermajority voted to create the rule last week, resulting in protestors being removed from a committee hearing in tears by state troopers.

An emergency hearing was held Monday after Chancellor Martin issued a temporary restraining order against the sign ban. However, House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Republican lawmakers pushed back and requested today’s emergency hearing and that the order be dissolved.

The defense cited that a rule against signs was implemented over two decades ago. However, ACLU legal council, Stella Yarbrough, argued that the rule was “self-policed” and it wasn’t enforced until special session.

The ACLU filed on behalf of three Tennessee mothers who were removed during a committee hearing last week.

“You don’t have to be an attorney to know what your constitutional rights are. And I know in the deepest part of my heart that I have the right to hold a sign. I have a right to stand up,” Allison Polidor said.

“To have a special session and for it to be brought to this, it is ripping us apart. We are doing our best to be here, but we are exhausted and tired,” Maryam Abolfazl said.

Yarbrough pointed out that the Senate made no rules against signs for special session.

The state does have an opportunity to appeal.