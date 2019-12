NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tennessee death row inmate scheduled for execution on Thursday has selected his last meal.

Lee Hall will be served a Philly cheesesteak, two orders of onion rings, a slice of cheesecake, and a Pepsi according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Hall has been on death row since he was convicted for the 1991 killing of his estranged girlfriend, Traci Crozier.

Gov. Bill Lee released a statement Wednesday stating that he will not intervene in the case.