UPDATE: Gov. Lee grants temporary reprieve to death row inmate

UPDATE: Gov. Bill Lee has granted temporary reprieve to death row inmate Harold Wayne Nichols.

“I am granting Harold Wayne Nichols a temporary reprieve from execution until December 31, 2020, due to the challenges and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lee said in a statement on Friday.

Previous story:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A death row inmate has become the sixth man in Tennessee in about two years to choose to die by the electric chair instead of lethal injection.

Tennessee Department of Correction spokeswoman Dorinda Carter says 59-year-old Harold Wayne Nichols notified the state earlier this month of his choice to die by electrocution.

Tennessee resumed executions in August 2018 at a pace topped only by Texas. During that time, seven Tennessee inmates have been put to death, with only two selecting lethal injection.

Nichols is scheduled to die Aug. 4.

The state Supreme Court has twice declined to delay his execution due to the coronavirus pandemic.