Tennessee hunter hurt in 20-ft fall from broken tree stand

Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) – Wildlife officials in Tennessee say a hunter suffered serious injuries when his tree stand broke, plunging him 20 feet (6 meters) to the ground.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency posted on Facebook that the 30-year-old hunter was climbing down a tree Friday when a cable on his climbing stand snapped and he fell. News outlets report the man wasn’t wearing a harness at the time.

The agency says he managed to call 911 and was airlifted from Madison County to a Memphis hospital. An update on his condition hasn’t been released.

In its statement on the fall, the agency advised other hunters to always wear a harness and inspect tree stands before climbing.

