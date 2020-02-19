Tennessee House subcommittee advances ‘fake news’ resolution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee lawmakers have advanced a resolution that recognizes CNN and The Washington Post as “fake news.”

The measure by Rep. Micah Van Huss (R-Jonesborough) was approved Tuesday by a House subcommittee. Four Republicans voted to advance the resolution, one Democrat voted against it, and two Republicans abstained from voting.

The resolution condemns the two news organizations for their reporting on President Donald Trump and for “denigrating” citizens.

“Tennessee would officially recognize CNN and The Washington Post as fake news and part of the media wing of the Democratic Party,” Rep. Van Huss explained during Tuesday’s subcommittee meeting. “It would further condemn them for denigrating our citizens and implying that they are weak-minded followers instead of people exercising their rights that our veterans paid for with blood.”

Rep. Bo Mitchell (D-Nashville) voiced his opposition to the resolution.

“Believe it or not, there’s other networks out there that I don’t agree with,” Rep. Mitchell said. “Do I have the right to use my office and my position to tell the public that those people are something less than other networks or other journalists? What gives us a right as elected officials to pick winners or losers in the media?”

“It’s sad to me to see journalism of the CNN or MNSBC flavor,” said Rep. Bruce Griffey (R-Paris), who voted to advance the resolution. “We have great journalists here in the state of Tennessee. We don’t see that like they do up there, and I’m thankful for that. I think this is important for us to send a signal.”

The resolution now goes to the full House Judiciary Committee.