Tennessee House speaker supports letting school systems decide their reopening plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the new school year just around the corner, school systems across Tennessee are scrambling to finalize their reopening plans.

Many have pushed back their original start dates while others have decided to begin with virtual instruction only.

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton says he is in favor of letting local school districts decide how and when they reopen. Those decisions should not be made in Nashville, he said.

“I think it’s really up to that individual school district on how they want to proceed with the help from their teachers and their parents, so unfortunately it’s not a uniform thing across the state but we’re going to allow the LEAs to make that decision for themselves,” Sexton said.

Sexton was in Johnson City on Tuesday to campaign for fellow Republican Rep. Matthew Hill (R-Jonesborough) who is facing a challenge from Democrat Rebecca Alexander in his re-election bid.