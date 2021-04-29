Tennessee House members remove plexiglass barriers between desks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Plexiglass, masks, and social distancing — just some of the things state lawmakers have gotten used to over the past year in Nashville.

Wednesday night and Thursday, plexiglass barriers were removed from inside the State Capitol by House members.

The ghost of Wilder has taken on the likeness of @RonGant, @JasonZacharyTN, and Rep. Cochran. It appears as if the @CSexton25 dividers have been disposed of as well. Dang those ghost! pic.twitter.com/BqLqF62rgi — Rep. Jeremy Faison (@JeremyFaison4TN) April 29, 2021

“Literally the person that sits right next to you on the House floor, there’s this plastic wall between you and so we find ourselves standing up,” said Rep. Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby), who took the first one down. “All year long, we’ve stood up to talk and the truth is you’re actually closer to each other when you stand up to talk than you are when you’re sitting there and that’s down. Here’s the deal…you’re with each other anyway. It’s just a facade that wasn’t being followed. Most of our people have either been vaccinated or have recently had COVID in the last six months, so I feel like we’re pretty safe with this.”

Faison says a few barriers are still up but most have been taken down.

“There’s a coldness to all the division of all these plastic walls and I hope that the more and more people get the vaccine, the more and more people have the antibodies such as myself, they’ll realize it’s safe to step around the glass and come back to living a normal life,” Faison said. “I hope they see the example that was set and start to do the same thing.”