Tennessee Highway Patrol accepting applications for January trooper cadet class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Applications are now being accepted for the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s (THP) January 2022 trooper cadet class.

In the class, cadets will participate in a 16-week and 10-week lateral academy as part of training to become state troopers.

According to a release from THP, the daily services of a trooper include: assisting the public, enforcing criminal and traffic laws, patrolling motorcycle traffic, investigating and reconstructing crashes, K-9 handling and more.

Men and women interested in applying may do so online. Applications are being accepted through 11:59 p.m. central time on August 31. Applicants must be at least 21 years old, have U.S. citizenship and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Once approved by the Department of Human Resources, applicants will be notified of their qualification status through email and will be required to complete a survey.

According to THP, it is anticipated that the high agility test and interview appointments will begin around late September. Those will take place at the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Training Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

If hired, individuals must obtain a valid Tennessee driver’s license before the cadet class graduation. Candidates must also pass a level two background check, which includes a credit check and a polygraph test. A drug test, medical and psychological examination must also be passed.

Starting salary for a cadet while in school is $3,216 monthly, before increasing to $3,619 per month after graduation. Annually, troopers starting out make $43,248, with an increase after 10 years.

More information can be found on the Tennessee State Government website under the careers tab.