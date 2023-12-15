NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gov. Bill Lee has granted executive clemency to 23 people, including 22 full pardons.

“After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 23 individuals executive clemency,” the governor said. “Each individual case is unique and warranted consideration, and I thank the Board of Parole for their thoughtful recommendations throughout this process.”

According to the governor’s office, executive clemency can take multiple forms: pardons, commutation to parole eligibility and exoneration. The governor did not grant anyone a full exoneration Friday, opting instead for commutation and pardons.

All executive clemency decisions are made in consultation with the Tennessee Board of Parole, which issues non-binding recommendations for each case.

Those receiving clemency Friday were:

  • Amanda Vaughn, Perry County – Pardon 
  • Ann Marie Byrd, Davidson County and Williamson County – Pardon 
  • Brendan Sullivan, Blount County – Pardon 
  • Cheryl Douglas, Rutherford County – Pardon 
  • Chris Ann Hobson, Fayette County – Pardon 
  • Christopher Park, Davidson County, Sumner County and Wilson County – Pardon
  • DeAndre Brown, Shelby County – Pardon 
  • Demetria Garner, Davidson County – Pardon
  • Donnell Spraggins, Shelby County – Pardon  
  • Catrina Cabe, Hamilton County – Pardon 
  • Eddie Criswell, Madison County – Pardon 
  • Edward Guthrie, Bradley County – Pardon 
  • Jimmy Harris, Overton County and Putnam County – Pardon 
  • Joseph Claggett, Davidson County – Pardon 
  • Joshua Owens, Bradley County – Pardon 
  • Kamiko Michelle Paris, Hamilton County – Pardon 
  • Kevin Campbell, Hamilton County – Pardon 
  • Melissa Whitehead-Gregory, Tipton County – Pardon 
  • Michelle Lockwood-Tipton, Sevier County – Commutation to parole eligibility after serving 25 years 
  • Rhonda Shelton, Davidson County – Pardon 
  • Robert Scales, Davidson County – Pardon 
  • Tara Woods, Hamilton County – Pardon 
  • Tylor Trotter, Knox County – Pardon