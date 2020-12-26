Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee seeks federal support following Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is asking the federal government to assist Metropolitan Nashville in its response and recovery efforts after Christmas Day’s explosion that injured three and damaged over 40 buildings, according to a press release Saturday.
Lee requests that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provides assistance for debris removal and further emergency protective measures.
This would be through the Public Assistance program under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.