Tennessee given over $3 million in grant funding to upgrade 911 call centers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s 911 call centers will soon be receiving an upgrade to a new level of emergency response.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the U.S. Department of Commerce and U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tennessee was awarded over $3 million in grant funding to improve the state’s 911 call centers.

The release says the call centers will be upgraded to Next Generation 911 (NG911) capabilities.

This will allow centers to be faster and more resilient, and NG911 will improve public safety with new features like text message, image and video processing, advanced mapping and more.

$109 million in grants is being given to 34 states and two tribal nations as part of the 911 Grant Program.

For more information on the grants by state, click here.