Tennessee Free Fishing Day set for June 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s 2021 Free Fishing Day will be held on Saturday, June 12.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, anyone can fish without a fishing license in public waters on Free Fishing Day.

Children ages 15 and under can also fish without a license starting June 12 through Friday, June 18.

“The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency provides the annual free day in hopes of increasing interest in fishing,” a release from TWRA states. “The day allows anyone the opportunity to try this great outdoor sport to celebrate fishing as a wholesome and healthy recreational opportunity.”

In the Tri-Cities, Free Fishing Day will also mark the chance for a lucky angler to possibly catch Ol’ Walter 2.0, a tagged smallmouth bass worth $100,000 if caught. The search for Ol’ Walter will also continue on June 13.

For a list of Free Fishing Day events, click here.